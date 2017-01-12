Gibson will be the starting goalie for Thursday's matchup in Colorado, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

After some inconsistency in the first quarter of the season, Gibson has really turned on the jets in January, having already posted shutouts twice in the month on his way to four wins. The 23-year-old will have a chance to feast against the league's worst offense, as the Avalanche average a pitiful 2.03 goals per game.