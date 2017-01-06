Gibson will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Coyotes, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has been fantastic of late, posting a 3-0-1 record with an excellent 1.71 GAA and .948 save percentage over his last four appearances. The American backstop will look to pick up his 15th win of the season in a highly favorable home matchup with a Coyotes team that is 5-12-3 on the road this season.