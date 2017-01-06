Ducks' John Gibson: Will make seventh consecutive start Friday
Gibson will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Coyotes, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Gibson has been fantastic of late, posting a 3-0-1 record with an excellent 1.71 GAA and .948 save percentage over his last four appearances. The American backstop will look to pick up his 15th win of the season in a highly favorable home matchup with a Coyotes team that is 5-12-3 on the road this season.
