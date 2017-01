Gibson will be the starting goaltender in Sunday's game with Philadelphia, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

The 23-year-old will make his third start in five days, so there's a risk of fatigue. However, he looked quite solid in the first two of those games, stopping 54 of 58 shots. The Flyers are in the top ten in the league in both shots and goals per game, so Gibson will need to weather a storm in Sunday's game.