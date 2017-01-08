Gibson will be in the crease against Minnesota on Sunday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

The 23-year-old has been hot since the NHL's Christmas break, with a .934 save percentage and 1.93 GAA in the last six games. The Wild are fourth in the NHL with 3.16 goals per game, so Gibson will need to stop a hot squad in order to keep the streak going.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola