Ducks' John Gibson: Will start Sunday
Gibson will be in the crease against Minnesota on Sunday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
The 23-year-old has been hot since the NHL's Christmas break, with a .934 save percentage and 1.93 GAA in the last six games. The Wild are fourth in the NHL with 3.16 goals per game, so Gibson will need to stop a hot squad in order to keep the streak going.
