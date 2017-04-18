Gibson was pulled midway through the second period Monday after allowing four goals on 16 shots to the Flames in Game 3.

Jonathan Bernier came in to mop up the 4-1 deficit left by Gibson, and he did so in fine form, turning aside all 16 shots to allow the Ducks to climb out of their hole and prevail in overtime, 5-4. Anaheim is now up 3-0 in the series and will have four opportunities to close out the Flames, so it's difficult to say at this point whether head coach Randy Carlyle will roll with Gibson or Bernier in Game 4 on Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...