Gibson was pulled midway through the second period Monday after allowing four goals on 16 shots to the Flames in Game 3.

Jonathan Bernier came in to mop up the 4-1 deficit left by Gibson, and he did so in fine form, turning aside all 16 shots to allow the Ducks to climb out of their hole and prevail in overtime, 5-4. Anaheim is now up 3-0 in the series and will have four opportunities to close out the Flames, so it's difficult to say at this point whether head coach Randy Carlyle will roll with Gibson or Bernier in Game 4 on Wednesday.