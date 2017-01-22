Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Allows four goals in relief effort

Bernier allowed four goals on 20 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss against the Wild.

Bernier took over for the injured John Gibson (upper body) in the first period, and was sailing along until allowing three quick goals in a 1:59 span late in the third period. The veteran might be asked to start if Gibson is forced to the shelf, so he has some short-term fantasy appeal if he starts more frequently.

