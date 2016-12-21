Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Beaten five times in loss to Montreal

Bernier gave up five goals on 34 shots and picked up two PIM during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Montreal.

While there was no offensive support to speak of, Bernier's performance was shaky again. The netminder allowed four goals in his previous start before getting pulled, and in the month of December, the 28-year-old has given up a massive 22 tallies in just six appearances. That number is inflated by the eight goals he allowed against Calgary, but he's struggling on the whole nonetheless.