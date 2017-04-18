Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Earns victory in relief

Bernier stopped all 16 shots in relief and earned a 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 3 on Monday.

Starter John Gibson was yanked midway through the second period after allowing four goals on just 16 shots, thrusting Bernier into action. He was perfect, which allowed the Ducks to mount an unlikely comeback by scoring four goals, the last of which came just 1:30 into the extra frame by Corey Perry. The Ducks are now up 3-0 in the series and have a ton of breathing room with the Flames on the ropes, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the team turn back to Bernier for Game 4 on Wednesday. Then again, they may want to give Gibson another shot given the relatively low-pressure scenario. Stay tuned.