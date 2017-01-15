Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Guarding crease Saturday

Bernier will man the goal posts for Saturday's road contest with the Coyotes.

Bernier has seen his fare share of struggles of late as he's gone 2-2-0 with a 4.53 GAA and .844 save percentage over his last seven appearances, a likely reason why he hasn't started a game since Dec. 20. The 28-year-old backstop figures to have a good opportunity to turn things around as he'll be facing a Yotes' lineup that averages 2.10 goals per game, 29th in the NHL.