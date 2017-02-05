Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Makes 35 saves in shootout loss

Bernier made 35 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Bernie is 2-1-1 with eight goals allowed in four games in 2017. He's the clear second fiddle to John Gibson and his value is restricted to that of a handcuff.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola