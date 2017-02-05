Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Makes 35 saves in shootout loss
Bernier made 35 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday night.
Bernie is 2-1-1 with eight goals allowed in four games in 2017. He's the clear second fiddle to John Gibson and his value is restricted to that of a handcuff.
More News
-
Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Starting against Tampa Bay•
-
Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Stops 31 shots in win over Jets•
-
Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Will start Monday•
-
Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Allows four goals in relief effort•
-
Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Beaten five times in loss to Montreal•