Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Starting against Tampa Bay
Bernier has gotten the nod to start against the Lightning on Saturday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
John Gibson started Friday, so Bernier gets the nod on the second of back-to-back nights. It's been a tough season for Bernier, who has a 2.89 GAA and a .902 save percentage.
