Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Stops 31 shots in win over Jets

Bernier saved 31 of 33 shots during Monday's win over Winnipeg.

There have been a number of highs and lows for Bernier this season, and his .902 save percentage and 2.89 GAA certainly aren't impressive totals. Still, he's won eight of his 14 starts and is worth considering as a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests against favorable opponents. It's worth adding that with John Gibson rolling (8-1-2 with a .950 save percentage and 1.49 GAA through his pas 12 outings), Bernier is unlikely to steal too many starts from Gibson.