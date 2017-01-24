Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Will start Monday

Bernier is on the ice for pregame warmups and will start Monday against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Bernier will be starting for the second straight game. He was yanked Saturday after allowing four goals on 20 shots to the Wild, so he'll obviously be shooting for a better outcome in Winnipeg. Through 18 appearances this season, Bernier has seven wins accompanied by subpar ratios (.899 save percentage, 2.95 GAA), and could have his work cut out for him again against a Jets squad that's fourth in the Western Conference with 2.82 goals per game.