Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Will start Tuesday in Montreal

Bernier will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Bernier was shaky in his last start, surrendering four goals on 21 shots before being replaced by John Gibson for the third period of Saturday's 6-4 loss to Detroit. The 28-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his seventh win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Canadiens team averaging 3.61 goals per game at home this season, third in the NHL.