Ducks' Joseph Cramarossa: Chips in shorthanded assist
Cramarossa recorded a shorthanded assist during Friday's loss to Vancouver.
It was just the six point through 26 games for Cramarossa, and with an average of only 10:07 of ice per night, the rookie doesn't present a lot of fantasy value. It will take an uptick in minutes and offensive production for him to warrant consideration in the virtual game.
