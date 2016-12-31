Cramarossa recorded a shorthanded assist during Friday's loss to Vancouver.

It was just the six point through 26 games for Cramarossa, and with an average of only 10:07 of ice per night, the rookie doesn't present a lot of fantasy value. It will take an uptick in minutes and offensive production for him to warrant consideration in the virtual game.

