Cramarossa registered a shorthanded assist during Monday's win over Winnipeg.

The 24-year-old rookie has just eight points -- three goals -- through 38 games and is averaging only 10:03 of ice time per outing. He's locked into a bottom-six role and isn't receiving many power-play looks, so his fantasy value will remain limited without a promotion up the depth chart. It's safe to fade Cramarossa in most fantasy settings.