Mason has 128 hits -- 11th in the league -- through 47 games this season.

The 24-year-old defenseman also has a rock-solid 52 PIM, but his offensive numbers are underwhelming (one goal, 10 points and 46 shots). Additionally, Manson is averaging only 18:49 of ice per game and beginning just 47.3 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone. His 52.4 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five is an excellent mark, and Manson is proving to be a serviceable depth defenseman for Anaheim, but he doesn't offer much fantasy help outside the PIM and hits columns.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola