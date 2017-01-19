Mason has 128 hits -- 11th in the league -- through 47 games this season.

The 24-year-old defenseman also has a rock-solid 52 PIM, but his offensive numbers are underwhelming (one goal, 10 points and 46 shots). Additionally, Manson is averaging only 18:49 of ice per game and beginning just 47.3 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone. His 52.4 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five is an excellent mark, and Manson is proving to be a serviceable depth defenseman for Anaheim, but he doesn't offer much fantasy help outside the PIM and hits columns.