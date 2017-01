Kossila is set to be recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks traded bottom-six pivot Stefan Noesen to the Devils on Tuesday, paving the way for Kossila to ascend to the big club. The 23-year-old Finn went undrafted but has been phenomenal in the minors this season, crafting nine goals, 18 helpers, and a team-high plus-20 rating in 33 games.