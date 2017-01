Kossila was reassigned to the minors on Thursday.

After Stefan Noesen was claimed off waivers, many wondered who the new frequent flyer for the Ducks would be, and it appears Kossila will pick up that mantle. Considering the 23-year-old's demotion leaves Anaheim with just three healthy options down the middle, fantasy owners can likely expect him to be back in time to suit up against the Avalanche on Tuesday.