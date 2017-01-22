Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Delivers five hits in road loss
Bieksa was scoreless with five hits, a blocked shot and a minor penalty in Saturday's 5-3 loss against the Wild.
Bieksa rarely finds his way onto the scoresheet, but he helps fantasy owners in the hits (119) and blocked shots (58) categories in deeper pools.
