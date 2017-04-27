Bieksa left Wednesday's Game 1 against the Oilers with an apparent leg injury, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Bieksa appeared to sustain the injury when he collided with Shea Theodore in the first period of Wednesday's contest, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. The veteran blueliner later returned to the ice for a few shifts, but he didn't log any ice time during the second half of the second period, and he wasn't on Anaheim's bench for the start of the third period. The Ducks should release an update on Bieksa's status in the coming days, but if he's unavailable for Friday's tilt, Korbinian Holzer or Sami Vatanen will likely draw into the lineup for Game 2.