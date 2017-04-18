Bieksa garnered a pair of helpers in a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 3 over the Flames on Monday.

The normally stay-at-home rearguard has hit the scoresheet in each game of the series. Bieksa has been productive from a fantasy standpoint in the first three games against Calgary, amassing six blocked shots, five hits, five shots, nine PIM and a plus-3 rating in addition to four assists. With that in mind, he might be a wise selection for daily formats when the puck drops for Game 4 on Wednesday.

