Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Hits scoresheet again versus Flames
Bieksa garnered a pair of helpers in a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 3 over the Flames on Monday.
The normally stay-at-home rearguard has hit the scoresheet in each game of the series. Bieksa has been productive from a fantasy standpoint in the first three games against Calgary, amassing six blocked shots, five hits, five shots, nine PIM and a plus-3 rating in addition to four assists. With that in mind, he might be a wise selection for daily formats when the puck drops for Game 4 on Wednesday.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...