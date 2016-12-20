Bieksa (face) is expected to play against Montreal on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

After the game, Bieksa sported a "not very good-looking swollen lip," but otherwise experienced no further damage. True veteran that he is, we'd expect the 35-year-old blueliner to suit up Tuesday, but we'll be sure to update his status prior to puck drop if that doesn't transpire.

