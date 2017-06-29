Boyle signed a one-year extension with the Ducks on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
The 25-year-old netminder inked a one-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks last season. Boyle thrived in his first season with AHL San Diego, posting a .924 save percentage and a 10-5-1 record with a 2.27 GAA over 19 contests. Despite his play between the pipes, it's unlikely he will earn an Opening Night roster spot, given the netminders the club currently has at its disposal.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...