Boyle signed a one-year extension with the Ducks on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

The 25-year-old netminder inked a one-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks last season. Boyle thrived in his first season with AHL San Diego, posting a .924 save percentage and a 10-5-1 record with a 2.27 GAA over 19 contests. Despite his play between the pipes, it's unlikely he will earn an Opening Night roster spot, given the netminders the club currently has at its disposal.

