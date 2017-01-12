Holzer will miss Thursday's matchup with Colorado as he attends to a family matter, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Understandably, the Ducks have not provided any additional details regarding when Holzer might rejoin the team. Since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-November, the defenseman has played in just seven contests in which he averaged 13:44 of ice time and tallied two helpers. Until the 28-year-old returns, Shea Theodore will slot into the lineup.