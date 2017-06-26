Holzer agreed Sunday with the Ducks on a two-year, $1.8 million contract extension, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

With only 10 points in 61 games with Anaheim the last two seasons, Holzer hasn't generated much fantasy appeal, but he performed well enough in a depth role on defense to earn a new deal from the club. It's likely that he'll function as a third-pairing option or healthy scratch once again in 2017-18.

