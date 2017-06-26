Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Inks two-year extension
Holzer agreed Sunday with the Ducks on a two-year, $1.8 million contract extension, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
With only 10 points in 61 games with Anaheim the last two seasons, Holzer hasn't generated much fantasy appeal, but he performed well enough in a depth role on defense to earn a new deal from the club. It's likely that he'll function as a third-pairing option or healthy scratch once again in 2017-18.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...