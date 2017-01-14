Holzer (personal) will be scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Coyotes, NHL.com reports.

Our latest report on Holzer indicated that he was dealing with a family matter, and it's not clear if this latest absence is related. Either way, the defenseman has only drawn into 15 games this season, adding four assists with a minus-4 rating, so he's likely waiver fodder.

