Comtois was drafted 50th overall by the Ducks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Comtois took a step back in 2016-17. He stumbled out of the gate offensively and by the time he picked himself up, he just couldn't catch up to his rookie total. Comtois finished with 22 goals and 51 points in 64 games, some nine points off his 2015-16 tally. Still, he's smart and plays a solid and conscientious north-south game. And he can use his body. Comtois is probably going to settle into a checking role in the NHL and be a real tick on the penalty kill. That's great on the ice, but almost useless in fantasy leagues.
