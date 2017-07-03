Liambas was inked to a one-year, two-way deal with the Ducks on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has only played in a single NHL contest to date, but he put forth a career-best effort with AHL Milwaukee last year with 11 points. Liambas is rather prolific when it comes to the pugilism department, however, as evidenced by his 149 PIM in 2016-17 and the fact that he's piled up an insane 762 over the last four years -- all of which have been in the AHL. That said, unless he cracks the Ducks' lineup and manages to put up triple-digit PIM at the the NHL level, he's not going to be relevant in fantasy circles anytime soon.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...