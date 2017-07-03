Liambas was inked to a one-year, two-way deal with the Ducks on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has only played in a single NHL contest to date, but he put forth a career-best effort with AHL Milwaukee last year with 11 points. Liambas is rather prolific when it comes to the pugilism department, however, as evidenced by his 149 PIM in 2016-17 and the fact that he's piled up an insane 762 over the last four years -- all of which have been in the AHL. That said, unless he cracks the Ducks' lineup and manages to put up triple-digit PIM at the the NHL level, he's not going to be relevant in fantasy circles anytime soon.