Thompson (achilles) should be ready to go for Tuesday's outing against Colorado.

Thompson will be making his long awaited 2016-17 debut if he does suit up as expected. During the center's brief conditioning stint with AHL San Diego, he appeared in three contests and registered one helper, six shots on goal, and two PIM. Fantasy owners may want to temper expectations given how long it has been since the 32-year-old last was on the ice for Anaheim.