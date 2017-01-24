Thompson (Achilles) was sent to AHL San Diego on a long-term injury conditioning loan Tuesday.

With this assignment, it appears that Thompson is just about ready to return to game action, though the phrase "long-term" indicates that it could still be a while before the veteran pivot is ready to return to the Ducks' lineup. Considering he's never topped 15:05 of average ice time or 25 points in a season, Thompson shouldn't be on fantasy rosters in most formats even when healthy.