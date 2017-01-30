Thompson (Achilles) has returned from his conditioning stint and was on the ice for practice Monday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Thompson was sent on the conditioning stint last Tuesday, allowing him to continue practicing during the All-Star break. He's now back with the NHL club and could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Avalanche if he's ready. More of a timeline on Thompson should surface when he's ready to return, but he's no longer listed on injured reserve.