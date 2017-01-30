Ducks' Nate Thompson: Returns from conditioning stint
Thompson (Achilles) has returned from his conditioning stint and was on the ice for practice Monday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Thompson was sent on the conditioning stint last Tuesday, allowing him to continue practicing during the All-Star break. He's now back with the NHL club and could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Avalanche if he's ready. More of a timeline on Thompson should surface when he's ready to return, but he's no longer listed on injured reserve.
More News
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Headed to minors for conditioning•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Skates before practice•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Opening season on injured reserve•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Ruptures Achilles' during workout•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Pots goal in Game 4 win•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Scores in win•