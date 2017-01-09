Thompson (Achilles) skated before practice Monday and is making progress toward a return, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Stephens' framing of Thompson's presence on the ice suggests that he's still got some time ahead of him before returning, but skating at least represents some progress. Considering he tallied just 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) while firing just 87 shots last season, Thompson isn't considered a high-value target in the majority of fantasy leagues, but his eventual return should provide some depth to the Ducks' forward lines.