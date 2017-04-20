Thompson scored a first-period goal during Wednesday's Game 4 win over Calgary.

The veteran received a promotion during Game 3 and responded with three points. Thompson spent the majority of Wednesday's game centering Rickard Rakell and Corey Perry, which is a cushy fantasy gig. If the trio sticks together to start Round 2, Thompson is a potential low-priced flier for daily contests.

