Ritchie (suspension) is available to suit up against the Flames on Saturday, having served out his two-game ban.

Prior to his suspension, Ritchie was bogged down in a five-game pointless streak, but will likely return to the lineup regardless. With the 21-year-old slotting back in, Ondrej Kase figures to be the leading candidate to watch Game 2 from the press box.

