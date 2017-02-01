Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Garners two assists
Ritchie tallied a pair of helpers in a 5-1 win Tuesday over the Avalanche.
Ritchie's previous outing was rough (minus-3 in a 4-0 loss to Edmonton), so it was nice to see him bounce back in this one. The 21-year-old now has a modest 18 points in 50 games this year -- including four in his last eight -- and should maintain value in deeper leagues given his whopping 174 hits, which is third best in the NHL.
