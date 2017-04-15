Ritchie (suspension) will suit up for Game 2 on Saturday.

Ritchie failed to record a point in the five games prior to his suspension. The 21-year-old scored 14 goals and added 14 assists in 77 games for the Ducks this season. He also brings a physical presence; the winger was credited with 247 hits this year.

