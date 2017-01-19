Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Slumping in January
Ritchie has been held to just two goals through nine January games.
The promising youngster failed to cash in on an early-season gig with Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry, and Ritchie is now playing in the bottom six and receiving rare power-play looks. His 155 hits rank third in the league, though, so the 21-year-old winger isn't a complete afterthought. Still, outside of leagues including body checks, Ritchie isn't a strong fantasy option.
