Kerdiles (concussion) has been activated from long-term injured reserve and was added to AHL San Diego's roster.

Kerdiles has yet to see any game action this season due to ongoing problems with concussion symptoms, but it appears he's finally ready to see some game action. His journey to Anaheim will have to pass through San Diego first, where he notched 27 points with the club last season. The 23-year-old is a promising young prospect, but he'll have to prove himself in the minors before getting a chance with the big club.