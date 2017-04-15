Kase has been reassigned to AHL San Diego, the Associated Press reports.

Anaheim is sending Kase back to make space for Nick Ritchie to make his playoff debut Saturday. The 21-year-old scored five goals and 10 assists with the big club this season, and he'll likely be on standby if the Ducks face more injuries in the playoffs.

