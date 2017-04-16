Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Immediately called back to big club
Kase was recalled from AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Less than 36 hours after being sent down to the minors, Kase receives the call to the big club once again. It could indicate that the Ducks forwards corps is dealing with an injury, but it could also be Anaheim playing it safe during the playoff run. Either way, the Czech winger isn't likely to make a huge impact even if he happens to draw into a playoff game.
