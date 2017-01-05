Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Produces two points in win
Kase scored his third goal of the season and dished out an assist in a 2-0 win over Detroit on Wednesday.
With nine points in 24 games, Kase is having a fine rookie season, especially considering his production in relation to his modest amount of ice time (12:11 average). None of his points have come on the power play, either, suggesting room for further growth if he's able to earn a role with the man advantage.
More News
-
Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Fires five shots on net, collects helper•
-
Ducks' Ondrej Kase: First NHL goal holds up as game-winner•
-
Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Earns first NHL point•
-
Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Promoted to big club•
-
Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Reassigned to AHL on Sunday•
-
Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Brought up by big club Wednesday•