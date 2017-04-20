Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Reassigned to minors
Kase was sent down to AHL San Diego on Thursday.
The Ducks could have up to a week off after sweeping the Flames in their opening-round series. As such, Kase will rejoin the Gulls who are making a postseason push of their own. It is almost certain the winger will be recalled prior to the start of Anaheim's next matchup.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...