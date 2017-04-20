Kase was sent down to AHL San Diego on Thursday.

The Ducks could have up to a week off after sweeping the Flames in their opening-round series. As such, Kase will rejoin the Gulls who are making a postseason push of their own. It is almost certain the winger will be recalled prior to the start of Anaheim's next matchup.

