Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Seeing limited ice time in January
Kase has averaged just 11:26 of ice time through 13 games in January.
The rookie has also missed the scoresheet in nine of the 13 outings and isn't receiving power-play time. With just four goals and 12 points for the campaign, Kase is likely best left to the waiver wire in most seasonal settings.
