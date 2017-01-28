Kase has averaged just 11:26 of ice time through 13 games in January.

The rookie has also missed the scoresheet in nine of the 13 outings and isn't receiving power-play time. With just four goals and 12 points for the campaign, Kase is likely best left to the waiver wire in most seasonal settings.

