Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Scores opening goal of Game 4 win
Eaves scored an unassisted goal during the first period of Wednesday's Game 4 win over Calgary.
It was the first goal of the playoffs for Eaves, but he's also chipped in two assists during the series and has proven to be a solid addition. Since joining the Ducks, Eaves has 12 goals and five assists through 24 games. Sharing the ice with Ryan Getzlaf in all situations helps his fantasy floor, and also makes the winger a mid-priced option to consider in daily contests.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...