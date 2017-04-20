Eaves scored an unassisted goal during the first period of Wednesday's Game 4 win over Calgary.

It was the first goal of the playoffs for Eaves, but he's also chipped in two assists during the series and has proven to be a solid addition. Since joining the Ducks, Eaves has 12 goals and five assists through 24 games. Sharing the ice with Ryan Getzlaf in all situations helps his fantasy floor, and also makes the winger a mid-priced option to consider in daily contests.