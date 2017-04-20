Eaves scored an unassisted goal during the first period of Wednesday's Game 4 win over Calgary.

It was the first goal of the playoffs for Eaves, but he's also chipped in two assists during the series and has proven to be a solid addition. Since joining the Ducks, Eaves has 12 goals and five assists through 24 games. Sharing the ice with Ryan Getzlaf in all situations helps his fantasy floor, and also makes the winger a mid-priced option to consider in daily contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...