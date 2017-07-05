Ducks' Reto Berra: Latches on with Anaheim
Berra signed a one-year contract with the Ducks on Wednesday.
One of the NHL's nomadic goalies, Berra spent a decade playing in his home country of Switzerland before stints with the Flames, Avalanche, and Panthers, respectively, between 2013-17. His career numbers include a 19-35-4 record, 2.88 GAA and .904 save percentage, suggesting that he may never evolve into a No. 1 goaltender. Anaheim's free-agent acquisition of veteran backstop Ryan Miller -- who will presumably back up John Gibson -- figures to make it that much more difficult for Berra to see NHL ice in 2017-18.
