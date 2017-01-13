Rakell finished with a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over Colorado.

Rakell had been held without a point in five consecutive contests to open 2017, but broke out against the league's worst defensive team. While the 2011 first-rounder has already lit the lamp 17 times in 33 appearances, this was his first performance with a rating of plus-2 or better since his season debut back on Nov. 1. Rakell should be able to keep the good times rolling Saturday in Arizona against the second-worst defensive team in the NHL.