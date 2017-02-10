Rakell potted a goal and added an assist while going plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Ah, there he is. It'd been nearly a month since Rakell's last multi-point effort (Jan. 12 in Colorado), and he'd picked up just a single point in a five-game span coming in despite regularly seeing more than 20 minutes of ice time. Indeed, even with that little skid, Rakell has become one of the Ducks' most relied-upon forwards, and with 22 goals, he's already surpassed last season's career-best mark.