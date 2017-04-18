Rakell generated a pair of primary assists -- including the game-winning setup in overtime -- in Game 3 on Monday against the Flames.

The Swede made serious noise in the regular season with a team-high 33 goals over 71 games, and it doesn't look like he's let off the pedal early in the playoffs. Rakell's fashioned four points and a plus-5 rating to help the Ducks take a 3-0 series advantage. Really, the only downside is that he has yet to record a man-advantage point in this quarterfinal playoff round, but at least in Game 3, Calgary had no one going to the box the entire contest.