Rakell generated a pair of primary assists -- including the game-winning setup in overtime -- in Game 3 on Monday against the Flames.

The Swede made serious noise in the regular season with a team-high 33 goals over 71 games, and it doesn't look like he's let off the pedal early in the playoffs. Rakell's fashioned four points and a plus-5 rating to help the Ducks take a 3-0 series advantage. Really, the only downside is that he has yet to record a man-advantage point in this quarterfinal playoff round, but at least in Game 3, Calgary had no one going to the box the entire contest.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...