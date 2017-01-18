Rakell found twine in overtime to earn a 2-1 victory Tuesday over the Lightning.

After a five-game absence from the scoresheet, the Swede is heating up with four points over his last four contests. Rakell has been following up last season's breakout in a big way in 2016-17, as his 19 goals are just one off last year's total and his 27 points amount to a 62-point pace, which would obliterate the 43 from 2015-16. However, it's worth noting that he has an unsustainably high 22.1 shooting percentage, so some regression likely lies ahead -- at least in the goal-scoring department -- in the second half of the season.